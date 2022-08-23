Home Sports Lazio market, all the names: decisive hours for Reguilon. And Marcos Alonso appears
Sarri is waiting for a left-back: the company deals with Tottenham for the Spaniard, the problem is the salary. In the meantime we work on the way out

This is the piece that is missing from a transfer campaign that has already brought eight new players to Lazio. Just one would be missing, a left-back with which to complete the back department. The relevant box is actually not uncovered. Marusic occupies it and alternatively there is Hysaj. However, both are right footed, so they have been adapted to act as left side. Sarri would instead want a natural left-handed in that role. “It would be particularly useful for building from below,” explained the technician. During this market, Lazio examined various hypotheses, however subordinating them to the sale of Hysaj to avoid overloading the staff too much.

IT IS DECIDED FOR REGUILON

The name most favored by the Tuscan coach was that of Emerson Palmieri. The purchase of which, however, has vanished, given that the blue full-back is one step away from West Ham (the closure is expected in the next few hours), so in the last few days the candidacy of the Spaniard Sergio Reguilon, who is leaving Tottenham, has taken off. , not falling within the plans of the technician Antonio Conte. The London club is willing to lend it on loan, with the sole right and without obligation to redeem. Formula that Lazio is fine. However, there is the knot of engagement. Reguilon earns between 3.5 and 4 million euros, a figure that only Immobile and Milinkovic receive in the Biancoceleste company. The Roman club therefore asked Tottenham to cover part of the player’s salary, a hypothesis that at the moment left the English a little cold, but they did not say no. The problem, for Lazio, is the inclusion in the last hours of Nottingham Forest who asked for news of Reguilon at Tottenham. The player would seem more attracted to the idea of ​​going to play in Lazio (where, among other things, he would find a large colony of Spaniards), but if Nottingham’s interest were to turn into a concrete proposal, it is very likely that Tottenham would privilege it. Lazio must therefore hurry to avoid losing the player. A final assault is expected between today and tomorrow to unblock the situation. Either it closes in the next 48 hours, then, or the deal is in danger of skipping.

SUGGESTION MARCOS ALONSO

Should the Reguilon track vanish, Lazio would test the ground for Marcos Alonso. The former viola was in fact put on the list of starters from Chelsea. The Blues aim to sell it outright, the Roman club would prefer the loan instead. At the moment it is little more than a suggestion, the Reguilon hypothesis remains more concrete, but the situation could change in the coming days. Meanwhile, in Formello we are also working on exits. After having shot Moro on loan to Ternana, he is trying to find accommodation for Akpa Akpro: the midfielder could go to Gattuso’s Valencia. For Kiyine, however, there were polls by Turkish clubs. Then there is the Hysay knot to untie. Lazio seem willing to take on a new left-back regardless of his departure, contrary to what has been decided so far. But he is looking for a new team for him too.

August 23 – 11:57 am

