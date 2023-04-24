leaked details on longevity, NG +, mode on PS5 and Series X

Mario Cariati | 24/04/2023, ore 21:34

GAME INFORMATION

With the date and time of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor preload, Electronic Arts reminds us that the return of Cal Kestis is now around the corner. In the hours that separate us from the debut of the game, however, new information has leaked on various aspects of the production of Respawn Entertainment.

Details emerged via a Twitter user who claims to have gotten hold of a copy of the game before its official debut. We have no certainties, but the screenshots accompanying the player’s posts seem to give credence to what has been revealed (the article may have minor spoilers on Jedi Survivor features and content).

The screenshots, which you can view at this address, reveal in particular the longevity of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor campaign. By carefully avoiding taking on side quests, the KebbyPlays user ensures that they have completed the adventure within 25 hoursa figure that bodes well for the amount of content present within the game.

It also appears that the New Game Plus will be available at launch and will allow you to wield a red lightsaber, take advantage of new perks and reinvest your skill points at the start of the second journey. As for the console versions, the title runs at 1440p at 60fps in Performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X (no confirmation for Series S), according to what emerged.

While waiting to find out in a few hours now if these details will find official confirmation, we refer you to our Star Wars Jedi Survivor preview for further information on the EA title.