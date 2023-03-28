LeBron James’ return from injury changes Lakers’ title odds in 2023

According to The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania, LeBron James’ long-awaited return to the Los Angeles Lakers against the Chicago Bulls has resulted in a major shift in Western Conference betting odds.

With LeBron James back, FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds for the Lakers to win the NBA Finals rose from +4,200 to +3,500, the sixth-best odds in the Western Conference, according to Charania.

The Lakers currently lead 37-37 and are eighth in the West. They are currently tied for seventh with the Minnesota Timberwolves and 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors for fifth and sixth in the division.

There are eight games left in the schedule, including today’s game against the Bulls. If the Lakers play well in the next game, they can enter the top six in the Western Conference, but the most likely result is the play-offs.

Western Conference teams with better odds than the Lakers to win the NBA Finals are Phoenix Suns +700, Denver Nuggets +800, Golden State Warriors +1200, Memphis Grizzlies +1300 and LA Clippers +2700, According to FanDuel.

According to FanDuel, the Lakers lead the Dallas Mavericks at +4200 and the Sacramento Kings at +6500. The Kings odds are particularly interesting. They are third in the Western Conference but eighth most likely to win the NBA Finals among all Western Conference teams.

According to FanDuel, the Milwaukee Bucks are +260 to win it all, with the Boston Celtics not far behind at +330. The Philadelphia 76ers at +950 and the Cleveland Cavaliers at +3300 also lead the Lakers.

Judging by the betting odds, some think the Lakers can make a difference in the NBA playoffs, even if they don't make it all the way.

