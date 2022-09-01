Lecce drew 1-1 at Napoli after a courageous performance. Campani imprecise forward and the Giallorossi defense held the field well. This is the analysis at the end of the match by Lecce coach Marco Baroni to Dazn’s microphones: “We are a very young team and we didn’t have much time to prepare for this match by playing every three days. We have to play at a good pace and we have to go out on the pitch. with personality and courage. In the first few minutes we struggled to manage the ball but then we did well as long as we had energy but the team mentally held up well. We have many things to improve and the boys have to find the condition by playing. We are trying to build an identity and the team is very participatory including the more experienced guys who are an example. We have to put this good result behind us and think about the next match. In the Napoli goal we were badly positioned but it is not easy to communicate in these situations against an opponent like Napoli . We need to grow. Colombo has great potential but he has to get rid of the pressure. Today I enjoyed his game and the goal so good. in the distance it is in the ropes of him “.