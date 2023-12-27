Home » Leipzig got rid of Elmas from Napoli
RB Leipzig has signed North Macedonian team player Eljif Elmas. As the German cup winners announced on Wednesday, the central midfielder comes from Italian champions SSC Napoli.

Elmas should cost around 25 million euros. He could succeed Emil Forsberg in Leipzig, who celebrated his Bundesliga farewell on the last matchday before Christmas after 325 competitive games and is moving to New York.

The 24-year-old Elmas recently lost his regular place in Naples. In the season so far he played 16 competitive games for the Italians, but was only in the starting line-up four times. Austria’s internationals Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald also play in the midfield at Leipzig.

