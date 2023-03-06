Home Sports Let’s see, the doctors and physiotherapists will take care of it
Let's see, the doctors and physiotherapists will take care of it

Let’s see, the doctors and physiotherapists will take care of it

Virtus Bologna took the postponement of Sunday evening against Derthona, in the press room Sergio Scariolo also spoke about the conditions of Alessandro Pajola.

The blue point guard suffered an injury during the EuroLeague match against Fenerbahce, and did not play against the Piedmontese: «Let’s see, the doctors and physiotherapists, who did a great job on Hackett today, will take care of it. Pajola is a tough player, if he says he can’t make it, it means that he really can’t make it. Indeed, the risk is that his heart exceeds reasoning » the words of the Juventus coach.

