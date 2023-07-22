Lewis Hamilton sets fastest lap in Hungarian Grand Prix practice session

In the latest free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton proved why he is considered one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time. The seven-time world champion, representing Mercedes, dominated the track at the Hungaroring, covering the 4,381 meters in just one minute, 17 seconds, and 811 thousandths.

Hamilton’s impressive lap time gave him a significant advantage over his competitors. Max Verstappen, the leader of the World Cup representing Red Bull, trailed behind by 250 thousandths of a second. Sergio Perez, Hamilton’s teammate and second in the championship, followed closely with a 263 thousandths difference.

Other notable performances came from Spanish drivers Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso. Sainz, driving for Ferrari, secured the eighth spot, while Alonso, representing Aston Martin, secured the ninth spot. Sainz finished his best lap 423 thousandths of a distance away from Hamilton, and Alonso trailed by 539 thousandths.

The session took place under sunny skies, with an ambient temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and a scorching 47 degrees on the asphalt. The drivers completed their best laps using the soft compound tires.

With qualifying next on the agenda, the starting grid for Sunday’s race will be determined accordingly. The Hungarian Grand Prix is scheduled for 70 laps, covering a total distance of 306.6 kilometers. As the drivers prepare to battle it out on the circuit, fans can anticipate an exciting and intense race.

