Linz and Fivers are in the HLA semifinals

HC Linz and Fivers Margareten reached the semi-finals of the Handball League Austria (HLA) on Saturday. Linz defeated HC Hard 22:18 (9:11) in front of their home crowd and thus won the “Best of three” series against Vorarlberg 2:0. The Viennese did the same, the Fivers retained the upper hand in the second quarter-final game at SC Ferlach with 28:26 despite being clearly 8:13 behind at the break.

In the semifinals, Linz will face defending champion UHK Krems. The first game will take place next Saturday (6 p.m.) with the Lower Austrians. The Fivers meet the winner of the duel between West Vienna and Bregenz. The Viennese lead 1-0 in the series.

