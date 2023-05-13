Home » Linz and Fivers are in the HLA semifinals
Sports

Linz and Fivers are in the HLA semifinals

by admin
Linz and Fivers are in the HLA semifinals

HC Linz and Fivers Margareten reached the semi-finals of the Handball League Austria (HLA) on Saturday. Linz defeated HC Hard 22:18 (9:11) in front of their home crowd and thus won the “Best of three” series against Vorarlberg 2:0. The Viennese did the same, the Fivers retained the upper hand in the second quarter-final game at SC Ferlach with 28:26 despite being clearly 8:13 behind at the break.

In the semifinals, Linz will face defending champion UHK Krems. The first game will take place next Saturday (6 p.m.) with the Lower Austrians. The Fivers meet the winner of the duel between West Vienna and Bregenz. The Viennese lead 1-0 in the series.

More also in handball leagues Austria

See also  Blackmail of 100 thousand euros in Pogba A story of extortion and the evil eye

You may also like

Roe deer, deer or fallow deer cub

Nice team strength. The bench needed to make...

Spezia-Milan 2-0, the report cards | Sky Sports

Julia Tolofua, silver medalist at the Worlds, sets...

Inter-Sassuolo: the official formations | Live Serie A...

Pardubice basketball players imitated Děčín at home and...

Spezia Milan 2-0: video, goals and highlights

St. Pölten women win top game against storm

Serie A: Spezia-Milan 2-0 – Football

ONLINE: Sparta – Slavia 3:2, in the seventh...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy