Lionel Messi suspended after trip to Saudi Arabia

Does the club’s decision mark the end of the idyll between the capital club and its Argentine star? Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has opened disciplinary proceedings against Lionel Messi after he traveled to Saudi Arabia without the club’s agreement, Agence France-Presse learned on Tuesday, May 2 (AFP). ) from a source with knowledge of the matter.

At the end of the contract in June, the world champion will be dismissed ” several days “, according to this source, and its future clearly seems to have to be written far from the French capital. Messi “can’t train, can’t play and he’s not paid for the time of the disciplinary procedure”continued the same source, nevertheless refusing to comment on the duration of the suspension.

While several media including RMC et The team refer to a two-week suspension. Another source close to the club, for his part, indicated that the management was going ” probably “ suspend Messi for two weeks, noting that “no one is above the institution”.

The Ballon d’Or was absent after Sunday’s defeat against Lorient in Ligue 1 (3-1), and missed PSG training on Monday. He had been seen in Saudi Arabia, as part of a contract with the country’s tourist office, which he regularly promotes on his social networks.

The Parisians face Troyes on Sunday (8:45 p.m.) for the 34e Ligue 1 day, a match that the reigning world champion could miss if this two-week suspension were to be confirmed. Anyway, the Albiceleste captain will not participate in Wednesday’s training session in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, said the source with knowledge of the file interviewed by AFP.

This disciplinary procedure comes at a decisive moment for Messi’s future at PSG. Rather tasteless in recent weeks on the lawns, he is at the end of his contract with the capital club.

