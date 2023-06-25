Lionel Messi turns 36: his “child” wife, the diet, the golden foot, the shot with CR7. The secrets

Lionel Messi turns 36 today, Saturday 24 June. La Pulce has recently formalized his transfer to Inter Miami in the US Mls, after spending a lifetime at Barcelona, ​​having won the World Cup with Argentina and having closed in Europe with PSG. And it is precisely of the Parisians that the Argentine spoke in the interview with BeIN Sports: «I came to Paris because I liked the club, because I had friends and many people I knew in the dressing room, teammates. It seemed to me that, regardless of what the club was, I would have had a much simpler adaptation than other teams I could have gone to.”

