According to the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Group of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervision Commission of the State Sports General Administration, and the Henan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision,Liu Aijie, former chairman of China Rowing Association and China Canoeing AssociationSuspected of serious violations of discipline and law, he is currently under review and investigation by the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervision Committee of the State Sports General Administration and the Henan Provincial Supervision Committee.

It is worth noting that, according to reports from the governor of Chang’an Street and Beiqing Sports, it was previously reported that Liu Aijie, the vice chairman of the International Canoe Federation and the dual chairman of the Chinese Rowing Association and the Chinese Canoeing Association, and his family were taken away.

Publicly available information shows thatLiu Aijie once served as the director of the General Administration of Sport’s War Preparation Office and the deputy director of the Competitive Sports Department.On July 14, 2021, the list of the Chinese sports delegation for the Tokyo Olympics was announced. Liu Aijie will serve as the team leader for the kayaking still water event and also for the rowing event. And in November 2021, at the 2021 International Canoe Federation General Assembly, Liu Aijie was elected as the vice chairman of the International Canoe Federation.

The Beijing Daily client previously reported that Liu Aijie was the leader of the Water Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, and contributed to China‘s first Olympic gold medal in water events (Meng Guanliang/Yang Wenjun won gold in the men’s 500-meter canoe double at the 2004 Athens Olympics). Actively contribute. In 2017, Liu Aijie was transferred from the Director of the Preparation Office of the General Administration of Sport of China to the Chairman of the China Rowing Association, focusing on the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics water events. At the general meeting of the Chinese Rowing Association at the end of 2017, Liu Aijie said: “For the Tokyo Olympics, the goal of the Chinese rowing team is to fully participate in the competition, qualify for all 14 individual events, and strive for 2 to 3 gold medals at the same time.”

After the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, good news came from the rowing women’s quadruple sculls. The Chinese team composed of Chen Yunxia/Zhang Ling/Lv Yang/Cui Xiaotong won the championship. Gold medal; the Chinese team composed of Zhang Liang/Liu Zhiyu won a historic bronze medal in the men’s double sculls event. The Chinese team also won the bronze medal in the women’s eight-person scull with a helmsman after 1988. In kayaking, the Chinese team composed of Xu Shixiao/Sun Mengya won the women’s double rowing gold medal for the first time in history, and Liu Hao won the silver medal in the men’s single 1000m rowing event.Because of the outstanding performance of the team in the Olympics, Liu Aijie defeated two candidates from Spain and Portugal at the general meeting of the International Canoe Federation at the end of 2021 and was successfully elected as the vice-chairman.At that time, he said: I hope that through this election, I can gain more voice and tell the story of China well. ‘Quality vs. Paris (Olympics).

Recently, the anti-corruption campaign in the sports field has continued to deepen, and many “tigers” in the fields of football and track and field have been investigated.

On April 1, the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission reported thatDu Zhaocai, member of the party group and deputy director of the State Sports General AdministrationSuspected of serious violations of discipline and law, he is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervisory investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

March 29,Yu Hongchen, chairman of the Chinese Athletic Association, and Dong Zheng, former general manager of the Chinese Super League Co., Ltd.was checked.

In addition, on January 9 this year, the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Group of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Committee of the State Sports General Administration, and the Beijing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision reported thatHu Guangyu, deputy director of the Political and Legal Department of the State Sports General AdministrationSuspected of serious violations of discipline and law, he is currently under review and investigation by the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervision Committee of the State Sports General Administration and the Beijing Dongcheng District Supervision Committee. On February 2, the Chongqing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision notified thatLi Yaguang, former inspector of Chongqing Sports BureauSuspected of serious violations of discipline and law, he is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervisory investigation by the Chongqing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision.

On March 27, Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and leader of the Central Inspection Work Leading Group, attended the National Inspection Work Conference and the 20th Central Committee’s first round of inspection mobilization and deployment meeting and delivered a speech.

Li Xi emphasized that the mobile inspection of the State Sports General Administration should focus on fulfilling the party’s leadership functions and responsibilities, implement the major decision-making and deployment of the construction of a sports power, in-depth search, and promote the resolution of corruption in the sports field, especially football, and deep-seated system and mechanism problems , To provide a strong guarantee for building a sports power.

(Source of article: Daily Economic News)

