Liverpool v Manchester United: Pick your combined XI from north-west rivals

Liverpool v Manchester United: Pick your combined XI from north-west rivals

Liverpool host their old rivals Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League – in a different position to recent years.

So who would you pick in a combined XI from both teams?

The Reds have been challenging for titles in recent years with United down the table – meaning when we have asked this in the past the team has been dominated by Liverpool players.

But this time United are four places and 13 points above Liverpool – will that be reflected in your team?

Pick the XI below and share with your friends using #bbcfootball.

Liverpool host bitter rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday but who would make your combined XI?

