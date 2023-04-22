Home » London Marathon 2023: Radio 1’s Adele Roberts attempts world record after cancer
Sports

London Marathon 2023: Radio 1’s Adele Roberts attempts world record after cancer

by admin
London Marathon 2023: Radio 1’s Adele Roberts attempts world record after cancer

Radio 1’s Adele Roberts has a world record in her sights after being given the all clear from bowel cancer. She will attempt to complete the London Marathon in under four hours – and so become the fastest woman with an ileostomy.

READ MORE:Adele Roberts targets a world record following ‘second chance’ after cancer

Watch the London marathon live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app from 08:30 with coverage of the finish line on digital services until 18:00.

See also  Love will never fade-revealing the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Olympics award bouquets

You may also like

“Frost Plan” consolidates reserve talents, Hubei football is...

Soccer Bundesliga: FSV Mainz – FC Bayern Munich...

Kelly Smith: Ex-Arsenal forward on lashing out after...

First final for doubles Krawietz/Pütz

Inspiring Youth Air Force Engineering University Holds the...

Football 3rd League Results – 33rd Matchday –...

Brunson: There is no audience that comes close...

BR24Sport: FC Bayern women – SC Freiburg now...

In the Champions League it’s another Milan. And...

“Frost Plan” strengthens reserve talents, Hubei football is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy