Los Angeles Clippers, intervento per Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard underwent cleaning surgery on the torn meniscus in his right knee in early June.

In the front office, Lawrence Frank ensures prompt recovery for training camp.

Leonard tore his right meniscus during LA’s first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. He lost the last three games of the Clippers’ five-game series loss to the Suns.

Frank also reiterated that the Clippers still plan to build around Leonard and Paul George.

