LSU Teammates Make MLB Draft History with No. 1 and No. 2 Picks

Title: LSU Teammates Make History as No. 1 and No. 2 Overall Picks in 2023 MLB Draft

Subtitle: Paul Skenes joins the Pirates while Dylan Crews heads to the Nationals

Date: [Insert Date]

In a groundbreaking turn of events, LSU players Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews have etched their names in baseball history as the first-ever teammates to be selected as No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the highly anticipated 2023 MLB Draft. Skenes, a talented player, will be joining the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Crews has been drafted by the Washington Nationals.

This remarkable achievement has shattered the record books, as never before have two players from the same college been taken consecutively at the top of the draft. Skenes and Crews have made an indelible mark on the sport, highlighting the exceptional talent cultivated by LSU’s baseball program.

Amidst their remarkable feat, it is worth noting that Skenes and Crews are not the only college teammates to be selected as top 10 overall picks in their respective draft year. Here is a list of some other notable duos who achieved this distinction:

– 2021: Jack Leiter (2) and Kumar Rocker (10), Vanderbilt

– 2017: Pavin Smith (7) and Adam Haseley (8), Virginia

– 2015: Dansby Swanson (1) and Carson Fulmer (8), Vanderbilt

– 2011: Gerrit Cole (1) and Trevor Bauer (3), UCLA

– 2007: David Price (1) and Casey Weathers (8), Vanderbilt

– 2004: Philip Humber (3), Jeff Niemann (4), and Wade Townsend (8), Rice

– 1999: Eric Munson (3) and Barry Zito (9), Southern California

– 1996: Kris Benson (1) and Billy Koch (4), Clemson

– 1988: Monty Fariss (6) and Robin Ventura (10), Oklahoma State

– 1978: Bob Horner (1) and Hubie Brooks (3), Arizona State

– 1976: Floyd Bannister (1) and Ken Landreaux (6), Arizona State

Each of these teammates left an indelible mark on the sport and went on to have successful careers in professional baseball.

Skenes and Crews’ achievements serve as a testament to their hard work, dedication, and talent. The LSU baseball program can proudl

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

