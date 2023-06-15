Luka Modric ahead of Nations League: Modric doesn’t get enough

Status: 06/15/2023 1:52 p.m

Yes, does he never get enough? Luka Modric is fully motivated for the final tournament of the Nations League. The 37-year-old made it into the final with Croatia on Wednesday with a 4-2 win (aet) against the Netherlands.

Spanish sports paper Marca is usually well-informed on Real Madrid news. And so the latest news about Luka Modric should give a lot of encouragement to those fans who are hoping for another season of Modric in the “Royal” shirt.

Real Madrid – to stay or not to stay?

According to the Spanish Gazette, the 37-year-old Croatian has just turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to stay with Real for another season. The Croatian’s contract expires in June, and there has been renewed speculation over the past few weeks and months about a possible extension of the contract.

According to “Marca”, Al-Ahli SFC has offered him an annual salary of 80 million euros, which is about seven times what he earns at Concha Espina. It should be announced early next week whether Modric will actually spend another season alongside Toni Kroos in the Reals shirt. The final of the Nations League is on Sunday, something Modric definitely wants to achieve with his Croatian team. After that, contractual matters will be discussed.

Modric: 52 competitive games last season

Despite his old age, he will be 38 in September, Modric is still an undisputed regular for the “Blancos” – in the past season the almost exemplary athlete played 52 competitive games with over 3,000 minutes. And you almost had the impression: this footballer never ages.

Of course, there is also the question of his departure from the national team – Modric knows that very well himself. Before the semi-final against the Netherlands, however, he brushed aside a reporter’s question just as quickly as he usually dribbles past intrusive defenders: “I don’t even want to think about that. That would only distract me from the goal I am here for and that is to win the Nations League. “

Luka Modric: “As long as I’m having fun…”

Of course, the farewell is getting closer, but he still has fun in every training session and in every game, said the Real Madrid professional. “And as long as I’m having fun, I see no reason not to come back to the national team.” said Modric. “I’m always asked to tell my secret, but I don’t know what to say. It’s a natural thing. I live football and I live for football, almost 24 hours a day. I think it’s very important” said Modrić in a recent interview with “Realmadrid TV”.

The midfield strategist also did not want to say anything about his future at club level at the press conference. Regarding a move to Saudi Arabia, where veteran stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema already play, or to the USA, where Lionel Messi will soon play at Inter Miami, he said: “It’s all about my personal future here, but my focus is on winning the title here.”

Greatest moment: world footballer before Messi and Ronaldo

Modric probably had his greatest personal moment in 2019 when the football community voted him “World Footballer of the Year 2018″. At the moment of his coronation, the then 33-year-old, with bright eyes, recalled his childhood and how he had cheered for the Croatian national team at the 1998 World Cup. “This team made us believe that we could achieve great things” said Modric in a cracked voice: “Hopefully we can do the same for the next generation.”

Modric’s election as the new king of the football world, which interrupted the reigns of superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after ten years, obviously had a lot to do with Croatia’s sensational final at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Recipe for success: Hard work and a lot of ambition

As captain, the midfield strategist, subsequently voted player of the tournament, was the heart, brain and face of this side. A team that gave the small Balkan state new heroes 20 years after the bronze coup at the tournament in France.