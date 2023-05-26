Home » Madness in Marseille for the 30th anniversary of OM’s victory in the Champions League
Madness in Marseille for the 30th anniversary of OM’s victory in the Champions League

It’s quite a striking sight. The city of Marseille was set ablaze this Friday evening under the effect of thousands of cracked smoke bombs in multiple places. Thousands of anonymous people came to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of OM’s victory in the Champions League in 1993. The Corniche Kennedy, the Old Port, an immense human chain was created by the various groups of supporters of OM. The players, crowned thirty years ago, had been brought together earlier in the afternoon at the initiative of Eric Di Meco. Didier Deschamps, Fabien Barthez, Basile Boli were notably present. Other personalities from the world of football, including Michel Platini, also made the trip.

L’Escale Borély. (E. Queyroy/The Team)

