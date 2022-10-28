Home Sports Magic: I’m worried about the Lakers’ shooting. If I can’t improve this season, it’s another long year – yqqlm
Sports

by admin
Live it, October 28th. Yesterday in the NBA regular season, the Lakers lost to the Nuggets and suffered a four-game losing streak in the opening season. Team legend Magic Johnson tweeted today to comment on the Lakers’ performance.

Magic wrote: “I’m struggling with @Lakers’ performance, lack of shooting and 0-4 record. If my Lakers don’t improve their shooting, this season could be another long one for us Lakers fans. year.”

“On the other hand, Coach Hamm has done a great job of calibrating the defense. We have a very competitive game and become a more athletic team.”

In the first three games of the season, the Lakers made 25 of 118 three-pointers and shot 21 percent. In yesterday’s game, the Lakers made 8 of 30 three-pointers, with a shooting percentage of 26.7%.

