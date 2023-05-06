Malcolm Brogdon has no doubts: Jayson Tatum is among the best 5 players in the world

After leading Boston to a vital hit on the 76ers’ field in Game 3 with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, Jayson Tatum earned kudos from teammate Malcolm Brogdon.

“Jayson is a superstar, a top 5 player in the world and he proved it again tonight. She guided us to success with her grand finale, she ran an exceptional race in all respects. Finishing a difficult away match in a hostile environment is what true superstars do.”

One of the former Duke’s ‘secrets’ is the considerable postseason experience he has accumulated despite his young age.

“It’s true, I’m a young boy (25 years old), but I’ve participated in the playoffs every year (83 total games, including 9 this season)… I’ve played in four games 7, in away games that ended in overtime, I’ve won and lost playoff games in any context… For me this is the most fun part of the postseason: the challenge of giving everything in certain road games, with the crowd against… The atmosphere was electric tonight, right? Embiid received the MVP trophy; you could feel the energy in the air. As an opponent, I enjoy participating in matches like this.”