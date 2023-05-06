Home » Malcolm Brogdon has no doubts: Jayson Tatum is among the best 5 players in the world
Sports

Malcolm Brogdon has no doubts: Jayson Tatum is among the best 5 players in the world

by admin
Malcolm Brogdon has no doubts: Jayson Tatum is among the best 5 players in the world

After leading Boston to a vital hit on the 76ers’ field in Game 3 with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, Jayson Tatum earned kudos from teammate Malcolm Brogdon.

Jayson is a superstar, a top 5 player in the world and he proved it again tonight. She guided us to success with her grand finale, she ran an exceptional race in all respects. Finishing a difficult away match in a hostile environment is what true superstars do.”

One of the former Duke’s ‘secrets’ is the considerable postseason experience he has accumulated despite his young age.

“It’s true, I’m a young boy (25 years old), but I’ve participated in the playoffs every year (83 total games, including 9 this season)… I’ve played in four games 7, in away games that ended in overtime, I’ve won and lost playoff games in any context… For me this is the most fun part of the postseason: the challenge of giving everything in certain road games, with the crowd against… The atmosphere was electric tonight, right? Embiid received the MVP trophy; you could feel the energy in the air. As an opponent, I enjoy participating in matches like this.”

See also  The Liaoning women's volleyball team signed the first foreign head coach in team history_Guangming.com

You may also like

Bennacer and Hernandez: Milan is there and sees...

In Naples, scenes of popular jubilation after the...

Giro d’Italia 2023, the quick guide to a...

Pilsen’s second goal was said to be from...

Drivalia is the Official Supplier of the Giro...

Football: Glasner talks himself into a rage after...

Scattered considerations after Roma-Inter (0-2)

Because riding a bicycle has to do with...

no athlete is among the eight members of...

Former figure skater Březina experienced Vichnar’s comment the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy