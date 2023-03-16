The quarter-finals of the Europa League are taking shape: In addition to Manchester United, Feyenoord Rotterdam also qualifies for the round of eight – and how! Record winner Seville also advances.

Manchester united has easily reached the quarterfinals of the europa league. A week after the 4-1 home win, the record English champions also won the round of 16 second leg at Real Betis Sevilla 1-0 (0-0) on Thursday. England international Marcus Rashford scored the decisive goal with a brilliant long-range shot in the 56th minute.

Feyenoord Rotterdam managed a resounding victory. The league leaders from the Netherlands outclassed Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 (3-0) after there had been a 1-1 draw against the Ukrainians in Warsaw a week ago.

Record winners FC Sevilla progressed after the 2-0 first leg win against Fenerbahce Istanbul despite the 0-1 (0-1) away defeat in the second leg.

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on May 31 in Budapest will take place this Friday in Nyon, Switzerland. The round of eight will be played on April 13th and 20th, with the semi-finals on May 11th and 18th.