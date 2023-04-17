Manchester City Transfers | Manchester City make a decision on Laporte’s future

Laporte has lost a lot of prominence in Guardiola’s schemes
On Saturday he started, but everything indicates that he will not have minutes against Bayern
Aymeric Laporte has lost prominence at Manchester City. This is real. He started the season recovering from a knee injury and, once already at 100%, has not entered Guardiola’s rotation.
Although it is true that the Catalan coach has been giving him minutes throughout the season, at no time has he managed to be regular and this, in a footballer of his level, is decisive when considering a change of scenery. From Manchester City they also consider it that way and, as the Daily Mail affirms, the ‘citizen’ set will open the doors for him if a good offer arrives for him this summer.
A club decision
At the Etihad they are not known for retaining players. Some of himThe cracks that have not been able to have continuity due to the constant renewal of the squad and the signings of great talent have leftand usually they have done it for a high figure.
One of the clearest examples is that of Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal star leading the competition, which came out this past summer for 52 million euros. Another case, although it will not finally become official, is that of Cancelo. The Portuguese, currently in Munich, has an exit clause of 70.
Laporte has a lot of poster
The ex-Athletic footballer, At 28, he won’t have a problem finding a team. With a proven career and having been very important in Manchester during the more than 5 years that he has been at the club, he is going to find a level start.
The FC Barcelona dreams with him, but Difficulties in submitting an economic offerThey make it very difficult for the Etihad to provide facilities at their departure, taking into account that others of greater value will arrive.
Akanji’s Arrival
The arrival of Akanji from Borussia Dortmund It has displaced him from the starting eleven and although in the cup competitions it has been important, in the Champions League it has practically not been used. Last Saturday he started against Leicester, since everything indicates that he will not have minutes against Bayern in Europe.