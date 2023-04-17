Home » Manchester City Transfers | Manchester City make a decision on Laporte’s future
Sports

Manchester City Transfers | Manchester City make a decision on Laporte’s future

by admin
Manchester City Transfers | Manchester City make a decision on Laporte’s future

04/17/2023 at 19:32

CEST


Laporte has lost a lot of prominence in Guardiola’s schemes

On Saturday he started, but everything indicates that he will not have minutes against Bayern

Aymeric Laporte has lost prominence at Manchester City. This is real. He started the season recovering from a knee injury and, once already at 100%, has not entered Guardiola’s rotation.

Although it is true that the Catalan coach has been giving him minutes throughout the season, at no time has he managed to be regular and this, in a footballer of his level, is decisive when considering a change of scenery. From Manchester City they also consider it that way and, as the Daily Mail affirms, the ‘citizen’ set will open the doors for him if a good offer arrives for him this summer.

Guardiola’s words after the complicated injury of the Franco-Spanish central defender | perform

A club decision

At the Etihad they are not known for retaining players. Some of himThe cracks that have not been able to have continuity due to the constant renewal of the squad and the signings of great talent have leftand usually they have done it for a high figure.

One of the clearest examples is that of Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal star leading the competition, which came out this past summer for 52 million euros. Another case, although it will not finally become official, is that of Cancelo. The Portuguese, currently in Munich, has an exit clause of 70.

Laporte has a lot of poster

The ex-Athletic footballer, At 28, he won’t have a problem finding a team. With a proven career and having been very important in Manchester during the more than 5 years that he has been at the club, he is going to find a level start.

The FC Barcelona dreams with him, but Difficulties in submitting an economic offerThey make it very difficult for the Etihad to provide facilities at their departure, taking into account that others of greater value will arrive.

Akanji’s Arrival

The arrival of Akanji from Borussia Dortmund It has displaced him from the starting eleven and although in the cup competitions it has been important, in the Champions League it has practically not been used. Last Saturday he started against Leicester, since everything indicates that he will not have minutes against Bayern in Europe.

See also  2022 Premier League Hall of Fame candidates: 25 into 6, led by Aguero Owen Ruud – yqqlm

You may also like

fiorentina-atalanta Serie A, live scores

Chebet wins Boston marathon – Kipchoge without a...

Jalen Hurts’ record-setting extension a priceless decision for...

After knee joint problems: Choupo-Moting back in team...

Football 3rd league: Vict. Cologne vs. Duisburg –...

Olympic sprinters Fred Kerley and Marcell Jacobs provoke...

to the top of Swiss ice hockey

Darrell Clarke: Port Vale sack manager after winless...

FC Bayern: A sentence from Tuchel in particular...

World Snooker Championship 2023: Mark Williams beats Jimmy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy