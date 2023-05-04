Manchester City-West Ham 3-0: video, gol e highlights

Guardiola’s team dominates against West Ham in the added time of the 28th day and takes back the first place in the standings. Many chances already in the first half, above all Rodri’s post, but the score is unlocked at the start of the second half with Aké’s header. Then the usual Haaland takes the stage and doubles with a soft touch below and reaches 35 goals, setting a new record in the history of a single Premier League championship. In the final, Foden’s deflected shot ends it, making it 3-0

