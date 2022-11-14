Original title: Maqiao Cup Rookie King finals after Wang Xinghao 2-0 Zhou Hongyu won the championship for the first time

On November 13th, Beijing time, the second game of the 26th Maqiao Cup Chinese Go Rookie King Final was over in Shanghai Maqiao Town Weikai Electric New Materials Co., Ltd. In the end, Wang Xinghao defeated Zhou Hongyu in the middle game of 194 hands, the first time Won the rookie king battle champion.

Zhou Hongyu once won the championship of the 23rd Newcomer King Competition, and this competition has won Qiu Yuran, Xu Yidi, Tang Jiawen and Ma Shuai in a row. And Wang Xinghao lost to Tu Xiaoyu 1:2 in the 24th and 25th finals. In this competition, Chen Jiarui, Wang Chunhui, Yang Zhiwen, Fu Jianheng and Zhou Hongyu staged a gender battle.

In the second game of the final, the two sides exchanged black and white. Zhou Hongyu held the black first. In this game, the two sides alternately took the lead until the mid-table stage. The situation was stalemate. Gradually compressing the black sky, and finally down to 194 hands Zhou Hongyu stopped the bell to admit defeat, Wang Xinghao was in the last year of participating in the Rookie King Tournament, but after three repairs, he won the Rookie King Championship for the first time.

The 26th "Maqiao Cup" Chinese Go Newcomer King Tournament is co-hosted by the China Go Association and the Shanghai Chess Academy. The top 32 to the semi-finals will be held in Beijing and Hangzhou on March 7, 8, 10, and 11, 2022. conducted online. The championship and runner-up finals are best-of-three. The duration of the game is 2 hours for each side, after which there are five one-minute countdowns. The champion will receive a bonus of 120,000 yuan, and the runner-up will receive a bonus of 70,000 yuan. The qualifications for the competition are men under the age of 18 (born after January 1, 2004) and women under the age of 20 (born after January 1, 2002) registered by the Chinese Weiqi Association.

