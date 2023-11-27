Marathon ignites the passion for sports Guangdong: Marathon ignites national sports passion

The Great Beauty of Guangdong: Marathon Ignites Passion for Sports

The 2023 Zhuhai Marathon and Zhaoqing Marathon have recently kicked off in Guangdong, igniting the passion for sports and attracting thousands of runners from all over the world.

In Zhuhai, more than 10,000 runners had the opportunity to appreciate the stunning mountain and sea scenery while participating in the marathon. Meanwhile, in Zhaoqing, over 20,000 runners gathered to take part in the marathon, enjoying the most beautiful track that featured a combination of mountains, lakes, cities, and rivers.

The events showcased the unique charm of Guangdong, with participants immersing themselves in the natural beauty of the region while engaging in a competitive and physically challenging activity.

The marathon events were a display of athleticism, determination, and love for sports. Leaders and guests were on site to fire the gun to start the races, and athletes were seen running happily through the mountains and rivers, capturing the essence of the sporting spirit.

The events not only highlighted the physical and mental resilience of the athletes but also served as a platform to promote the picturesque landscapes of Zhuhai and Zhaoqing, attracting tourism and emphasizing the beauty of the region.

The marathon events in Guangdong have not only bolstered the sports culture in the region but have also stirred up a national sports passion, drawing runners from all over the world to come and experience the stunning beauty of the province.

The 2023 Zhuhai Marathon and Zhaoqing Marathon have undoubtedly left a remarkable impression, showcasing the great beauty and unique charm of Guangdong to the world.

Article by Reporter Qian Yu Yang

Correspondent: Liang Ailing and Liao Tong