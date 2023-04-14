McFITa company active in the world of fitness e thefaculty, the app dedicated to university and secondary school students, have decided to celebrate the partnership that has linked them, since 2019, with a special initiative. From 12 to 21 April, the app will host the “McFIT Quiz” contest, designed to raise awareness among young people about physical well-being and conscious training, offering educational content in the form of a quiz. The winners will be able to obtain one of the 20 prizes up for grabs: 10 annual and 10 monthly subscriptions in the brand’s gyms located throughout Italy. In the contest, aimed at over 180,000 users of the app, there will be 40 quizzes and 10 in-depth surveys related to fitness and sport, which will be able to provide interesting insights into the trends of the under 25 target.

The collaboration between McFIT and thefaculty stems from the brand’s desire to dialogue with the under 25 target, which currently represents 41% of subscribers: in 2019, when the collaboration began, the share was 21%. Over the years, the faculty has worked on the perception of the McFIT brand among university students, creating a strong connection with generation Z.

Joseph Ingenio – Partnership & Cooperation Manager McFIT, declares: “The long-lasting partnership with thefaculty is a source of pride for McFIT and the results of the last few years are proof of this, so much so that the average age of our subscribers has dropped considerably thanks to this partnership strategy and the consequent increase in interest in fitness on the part of young people, also testified by the latest market research. We were among the first to believe in thefaculty project which has always focused attention on young university students, allowing them to practice exam subjects and at the same time reward merit with advantages and discounts. Now, with the McFIT-branded competition, students will be able to secure real subscriptions and not just discounts”.

Federica Gussago, Marketing Manager of thefaculty: “This prize competition created in collaboration with McFIT demonstrates once again their attention to young people and we have to thank them for continuing to choose our unconventional channels to reach young people. In recent years McFIT has made thefaculty users understand that fitness can be accessible, the economic aspect must not be a deterrent, especially for a young student.

In thefaculty we are experts in edutainment and the quiz tool lends itself well to engaging communication: we don’t simply say “it’s important to go to the gym, you have to exercise because it’s good for you”, but let the kids play on the topics of fitness and physical well-being , we put them to the test and finally we want them to try it directly. We have made available to McFIT all our experience in the management of competitions and we expect great participation in the initiative”.