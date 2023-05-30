Medvedev and Gasquet eliminated in the first round, Swiatek rolls out

Cover image: View of the Suzanne-Lenglen court at Roland-Garros. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

Welcome to this live dedicated to the 2023 edition of the Roland-Garros tournament. On the menu, the third and final day of the first round of the French Open tennis tournament. Throughout this Tuesday, at a less frantic pace than during our usual live sports, we tell you here the essentials of what is happening at Porte d’Auteuil.

France 4 (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.), France 2 (2 p.m. – 8 p.m.), France 3 (8 p.m., 8:35 p.m.). Matches of the Simonne-Mathieu court and evening sessions of the Philippe-Chatrier court on Prime Video.

Headliners of the day

The defending champion and world No. 1, Every Swiatek launches its campaign, in the afternoon, against the Spanish Cristina Bucsa on the Philippe-Chatrier court. Before her, in the men’s draw, the world No. 2, Daniil Medvedevrecent winner of the Rome tournament – ​​his first title on clay – is measured against the Brazilian from the qualifications Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Several “heavyweights” will tread the courts today, including the Norwegian Casper Rudd, 4e world and finalist last year, which will open the ball on the Suzanne-Lenglen against the Swede Elias Ymer. Coco Gauff (6e), also a finalist in 2022, will take over from Spain’s Rebeka Masarova; before giving way to the Kazakh Elena Rybakina (4e), opposed to the Czech Brenda Fruhvirtova.

Twelve French players will play their first round on Tuesday. Back on the circuit after several months of absence, Gael Monfils has the honors of the “night session” to face the Argentinian Sebastian Baez (42e).

Fiona Ferro, Hugo Gaston et Clara Burel, they will follow one another on court n° 14 from 11 am. Also note the 100% French duel between Richard Gasquet et Arthur Rinderknech at the end of the program on the Suzanne-Lenglen.

