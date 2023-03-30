Home Sports Medvedev is battling for the fifth straight final in Miami
Medvedev is battling for the fifth straight final in Miami

Daniil Medvedev ended the run of US qualifier Christopher Eubanks at the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami on Thursday. The number four seeded Russian won 6:3 7:5 and is now in the semi-finals. Medvedev will now face either his compatriot Karen Khachanov or Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo.

For Medvedev it is about the continuation of an impressive series, because he also reaches the final in Sunshine State Florida, then it is his fifth in a row. The 27-year-old has a record of 28-3 wins this year and has won 22 of the past 23 matches. After Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai and the final in Indian Wells, he is hoping for his fourth trophy in 2023.

