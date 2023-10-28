Home » Mexican National Team Announces U17 World Cup Squad




The Mexican National Team has announced the list of players who will be representing the country in the U17 World Cup in Indonesia. The team will be led by strategist Raúl Chabrand, who will later take charge of the Tricolor U20 team.

The announcement was made on social media by former players who had won the world championship in 2005 and 2011, including Richard Sánchez, Sergio Arias, Héctor Moreno, Julio Gómez, César Villaluz, Marco Bueno, and Ever Guzmán.

Chabrand’s selected squad includes four players who were trained in the United States: goalkeeper Fernando Delgado from Real Salt Lake, defender Javen Romero from LAFC, Adrián Ortellao from North Carolina, and Fidel Barajas from the Charleston Battery of the USL.

Liga MX teams have made significant contributions to the list, with Cruz Azul and Rayados providing three players each. Santos, Chivas, and Necaxa follow closely with two players each.

Before the competition begins, Mexico’s U17 team will face Uzbekistan and Japan in preparation for the matches against Germany, New Zealand, and Venezuela in Group F.

Here is the complete list of the 21 players who will represent Mexico in the U17 World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Paolo Bedolla (America), Rafael Delgado (Real Salt Lake), Roberto Moreno (Cruz Azul), Jose Suarez (Cruz Azul), Manuel Sanchez (Pumas).

Midfielders: Fidel Barajas (Charleston Battery), Isaac Martinez (Chivas), Luis Ortiz (Stripes), Jose Urias (Stripes), Daniel Vazquez (Necaxa), Gael Alvarez (Pachuca).

Forwards: Tahiel Jimenez (Santos), Hugo Camberos (Chivas), Stephano Carrillo (Santos), Mateo Levy (Cruz Azul), Brandon Lomeli (Necaxa), Francisco Valenzuela (Stripes).

See also  According to IOC recommendation: Triathlon allows neutral participation of Russian and Belarusian starters

The Mexican team aims to make a strong impression in the U17 World Cup and secure a successful campaign in Indonesia.

