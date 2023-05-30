Miami parries Boston attack in NBA semifinals

Miami Heat is in the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals. After three defeats in a row in the final series of the Eastern Conference, Jimmy Butler’s team got the necessary fourth win on Monday evening (local time) in Boston with a 103:84 against the Celtics and now meets the Denver Nuggets.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Maddie Meyer



Butler was the best thrower of the game with 28 points. The first game of the “Best of seven” final series for the title is on Friday night.

“I have so much faith in myself and in this team. I know what great players we have and how good we are as a team,” said Butler. “We still have four wins ahead of us.”

