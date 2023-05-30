Home » Miami parries Boston attack in NBA semifinals
Sports

Miami parries Boston attack in NBA semifinals

by admin
Miami parries Boston attack in NBA semifinals

Miami Heat is in the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals. After three defeats in a row in the final series of the Eastern Conference, Jimmy Butler’s team got the necessary fourth win on Monday evening (local time) in Boston with a 103:84 against the Celtics and now meets the Denver Nuggets.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Butler was the best thrower of the game with 28 points. The first game of the “Best of seven” final series for the title is on Friday night.

“I have so much faith in myself and in this team. I know what great players we have and how good we are as a team,” said Butler. “We still have four wins ahead of us.”

More see National Basketball Association

See also  Zero Trenta #38 - February in hibernation — Sportellate.it

You may also like

IN MONTECARLO 1947 THE FIRST TIME OF GOLD...

The revelry of Leverkusen, the bunk for Budapest,...

Tuesday May 30 program

The Miami Heat will play the NBA Finals...

It’s an upward kick, said Lehečka after the...

Also present at the Granfondo Stelvio Santini is...

Running in zone 3: the gray area of...

in race-7 the Heat celebrate

Řezníček will have no shortage of offers from...

Sampdoria, chants against Ferrero and Garrone before the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy