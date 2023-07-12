Mihambo suffers a “small muscle fiber tear” – World Championships only if there is a “medal chance”

Malaika Mihambo was injured more severely than expected at the German Athletics Championships. Accordingly, the long jump Olympic champion suffered a “small muscle fiber tear” in her left thigh, as her trainer Ulrich Knapp told the SID after an MRI scan on Wednesday in Heidelberg. Mihambo now has to train “more calmly” for three weeks, the World Championships in Budapest (19th to 27th August) start in just over five weeks.

“I hope to be competitive again for the World Cup,” said Mihambo. The 29-year-old is now undergoing treatment in a rehabilitation center in Salzburg, “to optimally accompany and train the healing process,” said the world champion: “Some movements still hurt, but I hope that the treatments and the coordination with them will help.” Training will be gone soon and I can start training again in about 3 weeks.”

Mihambo and Knapp had hoped for a cramp or a small strain. “Unfortunately we have to live with that now. It won’t be easy,” said Knapp: “We’ll give everything.” But starting in Budapest under all circumstances is out of the question. Mihambo will only defend the title “if she has a chance of winning a medal”.

Mihambo showed improving form at the German Championships on Sunday with a jump to 6.93 m, but had to abandon her fourth attempt due to pain in her left thigh. She canceled her starts at the upcoming Diamond League meetings in London and Monaco.