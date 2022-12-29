Home Sports Milan and Inter, will the capacity of the new stadium be enough? At the Meazza 2.7 million spectators in 2022
The plans for the venue shared by the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri envisage 60-65 thousand seats, but the requests from fans this year for tickets have been impressive

It is as if the population of an entire Italian region had poured into a stadium. The overall figure of attendance at San Siro in the calendar year 2022 – understood as the sum of Milan and Inter spectators in the various competitions – makes an impression: over 2.7 million people. Slightly less than the inhabitants of Tuscany, or if you prefer like the Marche and Friuli Venezia Giulia combined.

