Accelerated by the Rossoneri club for the central Schalke 04, who arrives on a permanent basis. Medical examinations tomorrow

The acceleration was abrupt in the last few hours and led Milan to the checkered flag for the central defender: the Rossoneri club bought Malick Thiaw, 21, from Schalke 04. A real purchase, outright, and therefore another investment of the property in perspective. The cost is around 5 million, or the amount that Milan had allocated immediately for a new arrival between defense and midfield. The median actually seemed to be the department that had priority, but in the last few days something has changed in the reflections of via Aldo Rossi.

Prospect

Thiaw, who had been in a run-off with Chalobah, will arrive in Milan as early as tomorrow (Sunday) and on Monday he will undergo medical examinations. Pioli after the match against Bologna described him like this: “A player of great prospect, fast, intelligent, with good technique and good physicality. He has the right characteristics to be in our group ”.

