The acceleration was abrupt in the last few hours and led Milan to the checkered flag for the central defender: the Rossoneri club bought Malick Thiaw, 21, from Schalke 04. A real purchase, outright, and therefore another investment of the property in perspective. The cost is around 5 million, or the amount that Milan had allocated immediately for a new arrival between defense and midfield. The median actually seemed to be the department that had priority, but in the last few days something has changed in the reflections of via Aldo Rossi.