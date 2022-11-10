After Gazidis’ departure, the leadership of the club is destined to pass to a manager who has worked with Elliott for 12 years. A Milanese and AC Milan fan with international experience
After Ivan Gazidis’ social greeting, Milan are preparing to announce the next CEO. The choice has now fallen on Giorgio Furlani, born in 1979, Milanese, AC Milan player, former member of the board of directors and for 12 years Elliott’s portfolio manager.
See also Kicker:Koeman will compete with Muller Musiala to start the Nassau and plan to rotate again in the German Cup_Position_Current_Lineup