Home Sports Milan, who is Giorgio Furlani: what is there to know about the future ad
Sports

Milan, who is Giorgio Furlani: what is there to know about the future ad

by admin
Milan, who is Giorgio Furlani: what is there to know about the future ad

After Gazidis’ departure, the leadership of the club is destined to pass to a manager who has worked with Elliott for 12 years. A Milanese and AC Milan fan with international experience

After Ivan Gazidis’ social greeting, Milan are preparing to announce the next CEO. The choice has now fallen on Giorgio Furlani, born in 1979, Milanese, AC Milan player, former member of the board of directors and for 12 years Elliott’s portfolio manager.

See also  Kicker:Koeman will compete with Muller Musiala to start the Nassau and plan to rotate again in the German Cup_Position_Current_Lineup

You may also like

Ponomar, from Ukraine to the jump in the...

Rafaela Pimenta announces: “Haaland’s new sponsorship deal will...

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Tomori and Abraham not...

Serie B, Bari-Sudtirol: Masiello not called up

Euro 7 car emissions, here are the new...

Naples and the great expectation. Ciriello’s story

The World Cup enters the world of NFT,...

Wang Manyu wins mixed doubles title in 2022...

The crazy stories of Lord Bendtner: “At 17...

Federico Dimarco: origins, tattoos and children. All about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy