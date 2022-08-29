Original title: Missed the first World Championship!Chen Yufei defeats Akane Yamaguchi’s top seed in four straight games to defend her title

On August 28, Beijing time, the 2022 Badminton World Championships entered the final competition day at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. In the women’s singles final, the defending champion and top seed Akane Yamaguchi won four consecutive victories against No. 4 seed Chen Yufei 21-12, 10-21, 21-14 and defended her title as she wished.

This game is the 18th time that Yamaguchi Akane and Chen Yufei met in their careers. Before that, Yamaguchi Akane had an advantage with 10 wins and 7 losses, and achieved the most recent three-game winning streak.

In the first game, Akane Yamaguchi served first. After 2-3, she hit a shock wave of 3 points and 4 points in a row, and achieved a go-ahead 10-6. After the technical pause, Akane Yamaguchi played again successively with 3 points and 4 points in a row. The climax, a 21-12 victory.

In the second game, Akane Yamaguchi served first. After 2-0, Chen Yufei hit a shock wave of 4 points in a row 3 times, and scored 5 points in a row after 16-10, pulling back 21-10.

In the deciding game, Chen Yufei served first. After 1-1, Akane Yamaguchi scored 7 points in a row and 8-1. Chen Yufei then scored 3 points in a row. Akane Yamaguchi withstood the opponent’s 11-6 lead and entered a technical timeout. After the restart of the game, Akane Yamaguchi and Chen Yufei each played a few good shots with 2 points in a row. In the final stage of the game, Akane Yamaguchi scored 3 points in a row 20-12 to get the championship point. Chen Yufei tenaciously saved 2 points, and Akane Yamaguchi won 21-14. In the tiebreaker, she won four consecutive victories against Chen Yufei with a big score of 2-1, becoming the first women’s singles player to defend her title since Marin in 2015.

