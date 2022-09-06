Home Sports Missing the title defense!Zhang Shuai lost two sets in a row in the U.S. Open Women’s Doubles regrettably out_ Sports_News Channel_ Yunnan Net
　　Original title: Missed the title defense!Zhang Shuai loses two sets in a row, the US Open women’s doubles regrettably out

In the early morning of September 6th, Beijing time, the competition began on the eighth day of the US Open. In the third round of the women’s doubles match, Zhang Shuai and Kostyuk met with No. 6 seeds Krautsk/Scholes. After two sets of competition, Zhang Shuai’s combination lost 0-2 to his opponent. Unfortunately, he missed the quarterfinals. Zhang Shuai, who was out, missed the defense.

In the first set, Zhang Shuai/Kostyuk were broken as soon as they came up and started 0-2 behind their opponents. In the 4th game, Zhang Shuai’s combination broke the opponent’s service game, and the two sides fought to a 2 draw. In the 5th and 6th games, the two sides broke each other’s serve again. In the 9th game, Zhang Shuai/Kostyuk lost the key game, and then the opponent successfully secured serve in the 10th game. Zhang Shuai/Kostyuk lost the first set 4-6.

In the third game of the second set, Zhang Shuai/Kostyuk were broken by their opponents. In the 8th game, the two broke their opponent’s serve and tied the game to 4. In the 9th game, Zhang Shuai/Kostyuk’s serve game was lost again. In the 10th game, the opponent successfully secured the serve and won the game. Zhang Shuai lost another set 4-6.

