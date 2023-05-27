Home » Mohamed Haouas, pillar of the XV of France of rugby, placed in police custody for domestic violence
Mohamed Haouas declared on May 12 that he wanted “turning the page of youthful mistakes”. The pillar of Montpellier and the XV of France of rugby could face new legal troubles. On the evening of Friday, May 26, the 29-year-old colossus was taken into custody for domestic violence, reports the newspaper The team – information that his lawyer, Mr.e Marc Gallix, confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP). The exact circumstances which led to the arrest of the sportsman, married and father of two children, are not yet known.

In mid-May, when he appeared before the Montpellier criminal court for a case of “aggravated violence” in a meeting committed almost ten years ago – a fight of rare violence also involving some of his friends from youth – the MHR player explained that he was looking to ” evolve “. “I decided to leave Montpellier before the end of my contract to change everything, change house, city, life”argued Mohamed Haouas, who will evolve in Clermont next season.

A two-year suspended prison sentence had been requested against him in this case. Justice must render its decision on June 30, about two months before the World Cup in France (from September 8 to October 28), in which he hopes to participate. In February 2022, the tricolor international (16 caps) was also sentenced to an eighteen-month suspended prison sentence for his involvement in burglaries in 2014, when he had not yet started his professional career.

