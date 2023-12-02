Monza-Juventus report cards: Gatti party of 7, Vlahovic hypnotized (5), Rabiot true leader (7.5)

Final thrill: Juventus, in the lead with a header from Rabiot, and in apparent control, made their fans throb: already in injury time they suffered a momentary equalizer from Carboni, but in the following action Gatti found the shot that brought home the bianconeri have the advantage and, at least for one night, top of the table. READ the news HERE

December 1, 2023 | 11.18pm

(©) ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

