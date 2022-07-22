Home Sports More than half of the track and field world championships, the US team has obvious advantages | 100-meter trapeze | marathon | long jump
More than half of the track and field world championships, the US team has obvious advantages

More than half of the track and field world championships, the US team has obvious advantages

[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 21, 2022]On July 15, local time, the 18th World Athletics Championships in 2022 opened in Eugene, Oregon, USA. A total of 1972 athletes from 192 teams participated in this competition. . Halfway through the race, the US team won 6 golds, 4 silvers, 6 bronzes, a total of 16 medals, and was in a far leading position.

This World Track and Field Championships was originally scheduled to be held in August 2021. Due to the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the impact of the epidemic, this competition was postponed to this year. Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from participating in the World Championships due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In the men’s 100-meter trapeze battle, three American athletes took the top three, and 27-year-old Fred Kerley won the gold medal with a time of 9.86 seconds. Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell won the silver and bronze medals respectively, with a gap of only 0.002 seconds. This is the third time the U.S. track and field team has won gold, silver and bronze medals in the 100-meter trapeze at the World Championships after Helsinki in 1983 and Tokyo in 1991. Since the retirement of Jamaican “Lightning” Bolt, the US team has won the championship and runner-up in the men’s 100-meter event for three consecutive World Championships.

On July 17, 2022, at the 18th World Athletics Championships, in the men’s 100-meter trapeze battle, three American athletes swept the top three, 27-year-old Corley (middle) won the gold medal, Bracey (left) and cloth Rommel won the silver and bronze medals. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In the women’s 100-meter trapeze competition, the Jamaica team showed great strength and also took the top three. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old veteran, broke the tournament record with a time of 10.67 seconds, winning her fifth world championship after 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2019. Famous player Shericka Jackson won the runner-up with a time of 10.73 seconds. Past two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was third with a time of 10.81.

On July 18, 2022, in the 18th World Athletics Championships, in the women’s 100-meter trapeze battle, the 35-year-old veteran Fraser (middle) broke the competition record with a time of 10.67 seconds. After 2009, 2011, 2015 After 2019 and 2019, he won the world championship for the fifth time. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

After winning the men’s and women’s marathon titles and the women’s 10,000m gold medal, Ethiopia has won three gold medals and is second in the medal standings behind the United States.

In the women’s marathon, Ethiopian star Gotytom Gebreslase set a record of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds. The Ethiopian won the gold medal in this event again after 7 years. It is worth mentioning that the top four results in this women’s marathon all broke the competition record.

In the men’s marathon, Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola won the championship with a time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 36 seconds, and his teammate Mosinet Geremew won the runner-up.

On July 17, 2022, at the 18th World Championships in Athletics, Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola won the championship with a time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 36 seconds in the men’s marathon. The picture shows him (second from right) leading the moment in the game. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In the women’s 10,000m final, Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey beat two Kenyan players to win the gold medal with a time of 30:09.94.

On July 16, 2022, at the 18th World Athletics Championships, in the women’s 10,000m final, Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey beat two Kenyan players to win the gold medal with a time of 30:09.94. The picture shows Jidi (second from right) taking the lead in the moment of crossing the line. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

In the men’s long jump competition, 25-year-old Chinese athlete Wang Jianan suddenly broke out in the last jump, jumping out of 8.36 meters, and defeated the Tokyo Olympic champion and Greek star Tentogello to win the championship. Wang Jianan became the first Asian to win the men’s long jump championship at the World Track and Field Championships. This is also the first gold medal won by the Chinese team at the World Championships.

On July 16, 2022, at the 18th World Athletics Championships, in the men’s long jump competition, 25-year-old Chinese player Wang Jianan won the championship with a score of 8.36 meters. He also became the first Asian to win the men’s long jump championship at the World Athletics Championships. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles final, Tokyo Olympic champion Jamaica’s Pachement was injured and retired before the match; the competitive American Deron Allen was sent off for 0.001 seconds. In the end, the defending champion and American star Grant Holloway successfully defended his title with a time of 13.04 seconds, and another American player, Cunningham, won the runner-up.

On July 17, 2022, at the 18th World Athletics Championships, in the men’s 110-meter hurdles final, American star Grant Holloway successfully defended his title with a time of 13.04 seconds. The picture shows the moment he hurdles in the game. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In the women’s pole vault final, Tokyo Olympic champion Katie Nageotte of the United States won the championship with a jump of 4.85 meters. Another American player, Morris, jumped for the second time at 4.85 meters and finished second; Australia’s Kennedy won the bronze medal with a score of 4.80 meters.

On July 17, 2022, at the 18th World Athletics Championships, in the women’s pole vault final, Tokyo Olympic champion Katie Nageotte of the United States won the championship with a jump of 4.85 meters. The picture shows the moment when Nagt started the race. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the men’s high jump final, Qatar star Mutaz Essa Barshim achieved “three consecutive championships” with a score of 2.37 meters. This year’s indoor world championship champion and currently ranked second in the world, South Korea’s Yu Sang-hyeok, won the runner-up with a score of 2.35 meters. Ukrainian player Prosenko jumped out 2.33 meters, ranking third.

On July 18, 2022, at the 18th World Athletics Championships, in the men’s high jump final, Qatar star Mutaz Essa Barshim achieved the “three consecutive championships” with a score of 2.37 meters. The picture shows the moment when Balhim crossed the bar in the game. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)

In the women’s triple jump final, the world record holder and 26-year-old Venezuelan star Yulimar Rojas easily won the “three consecutive championships” with a score of 15.47 meters. Jamaica’s Richters won the silver medal with a time of 14.89 meters. Franklin of the United States won the bronze medal with a score of 14.72 meters.

On July 18, 2022, at the 18th World Athletics Championships, in the women’s triple jump final, 26-year-old Venezuelan star Rojas (middle) achieved the “three consecutive championships”. Jamaica’s Richters (left) won the silver medal. Franklin of the United States won the bronze medal. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

