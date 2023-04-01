Alex Marquez wins pole position in qualifying Argentine Grand Prix and will leave in front of everyone for the first time in my career at the race on Sunday 2 April. The Spaniard set a time of 1’43″881, pulling away Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) by 0″172. Alone Ducati in the top three, with I’m sorry Bagnaia, world champion, who finished third at +0″858. Very far from all the others: the Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli takes fourth place. The start of the race was conditioned by the wet track, which then dried out over time.

Marquez spoke to the microphones of Sky after pole: “It wasn’t easy,” says the Ducati rider, “The team did an incredible job, we took a risk with the slicks and it went well. Let’s see how the sprint goes: we don’t have the pace to win but to make the Top-5 yes”. The tests established the starting grid for tonight’s sprint race and for tomorrow’s race.