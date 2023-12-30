“My father spent all the family money”

The financial impact of being a top player in Major League Baseball is often substantial, but not always enduring. Many former players have faced financial hardship, including Cuban-born star Jose Canseco, who recently filed for bankruptcy despite earning nearly $40 million during his 17-year MLB career with the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics. His daughter, 26-year-old model Josie Canseco, has spoken out about the family’s financial struggles, revealing that the family money was wasted when she was just a child.

Responding to social media comments criticizing her success as a model, Josie Canseco emphasized the impact of the family’s bankruptcy on her life, stating that she had to work hard to maintain her last name and pay her own bills, despite the misconceptions about her background. She detailed her financial struggles on a podcast, explaining that she was in debt for a long time and barely made $100 a week while living with other models in New York.

Despite the privilege of being born into a successful family, Josie expressed frustration with the expectations placed on her and emphasized that reality was different from what it seemed. So far, her father Jose Canseco has not publicly addressed her comments.

The story of the Canseco family serves as a reminder that financial success in the sports world does not guarantee long-term security, and that individuals may face unexpected challenges and hardships.

