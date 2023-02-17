Home Sports Nantes stays asleep in Turin after the match against Juventus
Sports

Contrary to what was planned, the Nantes delegation will spend the night in Turin, after snatching the draw at Juventus Stadium in the first leg of the Europa League (1-1). The fog over Saint-Nazaire prevented the club’s plane from landing there (Nantes airport is closed from midnight to 6 a.m.). The Nantes should leave Turin this Friday noon.

