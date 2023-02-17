9
Contrary to what was planned, the Nantes delegation will spend the night in Turin, after snatching the draw at Juventus Stadium in the first leg of the Europa League (1-1). The fog over Saint-Nazaire prevented the club’s plane from landing there (Nantes airport is closed from midnight to 6 a.m.). The Nantes should leave Turin this Friday noon.
See also The Chinese Super League is about to be unveiled, and the Chongqing team announces its withdrawal from the Chinese Professional Football League and its dissolution