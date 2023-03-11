Home Sports Napoli-Atalanta result 2-0, goals from Kvaratskhelia and Rrahmani- breaking latest news
Sports

Napoli-Atalanta result 2-0, goals from Kvaratskhelia and Rrahmani- breaking latest news

by admin
Napoli-Atalanta result 2-0, goals from Kvaratskhelia and Rrahmani- breaking latest news

A beautiful goal by Kvaratskhelia and a header by Rrahmani decide Napoli-Atalanta. Spalletti’s team again +18 on Inter

Il Napoli forget the defeat against the Lazio and immediately gets up. He does so by beating Atalanta 2-0. A tough match, which was unlocked in the 60th minute with a beautiful play by Kvaratskhelia: ball lost by Ederson in the middle of the field and blue counterattack, Osimhen supports for the Georgian, who feints the shot twice by sending the entire Nerazzurri defense to the ground before beating Musso with a right foot under the crossbar. The doubling comes in the 77th minute with Rahman which, on a corner by Diamonddetaches higher than all, even of Zapataand bag the head. Spalletti is therefore back at +18 on second-placed Inter, even if he has to deal with some bad news: a few seconds before the 2-0 Kim remains on the ground, touching his right calf and then having to leave the field. Not the best considering that the return of the round of 16 of the Champions League will be played against Wednesday l’unity.

(updating)

March 11, 2023 (change March 11, 2023 | 20:03)

© breaking latest news

See also  Sneaker Chaohui | Li Bo: Collection of hobbies to career dreams, just because of love_Event Focus_Sports Channel

You may also like

Start list for second men’s RTL in Kranjska...

Spain: Real Madrid returns to win, trio at...

Jilin reversed Shanghai and changed coaches and won...

Tony Yoka hopes to bounce back against Carlos...

College basketball highlights: Ohio State-Purdue in action, more...

We have to start winning, Zlín coach Vrba...

Barça futsal – Noia (3-4): The Noia waters...

Abicht finishes the regatta ahead of Cadiz in...

Francesco Bagnaia leads the first Portimao tests, Fabio...

Leeds 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Jack Harrison...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy