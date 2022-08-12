original title:

National Wushu Routine Championship: Shanxi player Yao Yang wins third gold

Xinhua News Agency, Linyi, Shandong, August 11 (Reporter Zhou Xin) On the 11th, the 2022 National Wushu Routine Championships held in Linyi, Shandong held the third competition day. Shanxi player Yao Yang won the double championship of women’s long boxing and swordsmanship. , won the third individual gold in the spear art competition, and helped the Shanxi team lead the medal standings with 3 golds.

Yao Yang was the runner-up in the women’s all-around competition at the National Games last year. In this competition, he “broke out” and won three individual gold medals in Changquan, swordsmanship and spearmanship.

Shandong team’s Han Xueshi won the women’s club championship; Fujian team’s Lin Hangting won the women’s Nanquan gold medal; Fujian team’s Zhou Xinjian won the men’s Nandao victory; Guangdong team’s Li Jianming won the men’s Nanquan champion; Shandong star Sun Peiyuan dominated the men’s long fist.

The National Wushu Routine Championship was held from the 9th to the 16th. A total of 506 athletes from 46 teams across the country competed in 24 events. In the 13 games that have ended, Shanxi team temporarily topped the list with 3 golds, Jilin, Shandong and Fujian teams temporarily tied for second with 2 golds, and Guangdong, Tianjin, Ningxia and Shandong Sports Institute each got 1 gold.