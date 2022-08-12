Home Sports National Wushu Routine Championships: Shanxi player Yao Yang wins third personal gold – Sports – CGTN
Sports

National Wushu Routine Championships: Shanxi player Yao Yang wins third personal gold – Sports – CGTN

by admin

original title:

National Wushu Routine Championship: Shanxi player Yao Yang wins third gold

Xinhua News Agency, Linyi, Shandong, August 11 (Reporter Zhou Xin) On the 11th, the 2022 National Wushu Routine Championships held in Linyi, Shandong held the third competition day. Shanxi player Yao Yang won the double championship of women’s long boxing and swordsmanship. , won the third individual gold in the spear art competition, and helped the Shanxi team lead the medal standings with 3 golds.

Yao Yang was the runner-up in the women’s all-around competition at the National Games last year. In this competition, he “broke out” and won three individual gold medals in Changquan, swordsmanship and spearmanship.

Shandong team’s Han Xueshi won the women’s club championship; Fujian team’s Lin Hangting won the women’s Nanquan gold medal; Fujian team’s Zhou Xinjian won the men’s Nandao victory; Guangdong team’s Li Jianming won the men’s Nanquan champion; Shandong star Sun Peiyuan dominated the men’s long fist.

The National Wushu Routine Championship was held from the 9th to the 16th. A total of 506 athletes from 46 teams across the country competed in 24 events. In the 13 games that have ended, Shanxi team temporarily topped the list with 3 golds, Jilin, Shandong and Fujian teams temporarily tied for second with 2 golds, and Guangdong, Tianjin, Ningxia and Shandong Sports Institute each got 1 gold.

See also  Banking Industry: National Joint-stock Banks Chapter of the Banking Industry's 2021 Annual Report and 2022 Quarterly Report Performance Summary_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

The 100-day countdown is approaching, and the Qatar...

Vallorco, 220 athletes ready for the season Two...

Toronto, Giorgi eliminated in the second round by...

Bagnaia triumphs at Silverstone and reopens the World...

Nba, decided to retire all number 6 jerseys...

In the first category, holidays almost over The...

Juve, Depay on break: the alternatives in attack,...

Williams announces “I dedicate myself to family” retreat

Europeans, Matteazzi and the bronze medal in the...

Prestigious success for Erica Piatti in the Czech...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy