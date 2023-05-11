NBA, wins for Golden State and New York, series at 2-3 – Basketball

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 11 – Heavy victories for Golden State and Knicks in game 5 of the Conference playoffs of the NBA basketball championship: by beating the Lakers (121-106) and Miami (112-103) respectively, they get two victories gold and keep their respective series alive, taking on 2-3. In game 6 both Miami and the Lakers will have the match point at home.



The Warriors keep the series open against the Lakers. The driving force is obviously Steph Curry: 27 points and 8 assists. Behind him the best are Wiggins (25) and Draymond Green, who scores 20 points with 10 rebounds. In Los Angeles, the usual LeBron James is not enough, who stops at 25 points with nine rebounds and three assists, followed by Davis’ 23 points.



New York surpasses Miami and keeps the series open, flying to 2-3 and avoiding the victory of the Heat on the road. The challenge for the New York team starts badly, signing only 14 points in the first quarter and finishing down by ten points. But the reaction is there and it is angry. The protagonist and the frontman of the victory is Jalen Brunson, who shoots with 12/22 from the field and with 10/12 from the line for a total of 38 points. The Knicks star is also close to the triple double with 9 rebounds and 7 assists, assisted by RJ Barrett’s 26 points and Randle’s 24. Even Miami, like the Lakers, flies to game 6 and will have the match point at home. (HANDLE).

