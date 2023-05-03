Home » NHL: Four Pavelski goals are not enough for Dallas
NHL: Four Pavelski goals are not enough for Dallas

The two surprise teams of the first play-off round in the North American ice hockey league NHL also started successfully in the second round. The Florida Panthers won the first game of the best-of-seven series at the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday. The Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 after extra time – four goals from Joe Pavelski didn’t help the Texans.

The 38-year-old was the dominating man on the ice with four goals, no older player has ever scored four goals in a play-off game. But it wasn’t enough for the hosts to win.

Seattle, who had ended Colorado Avalanche’s hopes of successfully defending their title in round one, ended the turbulent game with a 13th-minute overtime goal from Yanni Gourde. Seattle had turned a 1-2 deficit into a 4-2 lead within 52 seconds of the first period.

Florida, who had knocked out the outstanding team in the regular season and favorites to win the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins, initially gambled away a 0-2 deficit in Toronto. Thanks to Carter Verhaeghe (38th) and Brandon Montour (53rd), the Panthers still managed to win the opening game.

Second play-off round

Eastern Conference:
Toronto Maple Leafs Florida Panthers 2:4 0:1*
Carolina Hurricanes New Jersey Devils Wednesday 0:0*
Western Conference:
Vegas Golden Knights Edmonton Oilers Wednesday 0:0*
Dallas Stars Seattle Kraken 4:5 n.V. 0:1*

* Stand in der “Best of seven”-Serie

First play-off round

Eastern Conference:
Florida Panthers Boston Bruins 4:3*
Toronto Maple Leafs Tampa Bay Lightning 4:2*
Carolina Hurricanes New York Islanders 4:2*
New Jersey Devils New York Rangers 4:0 4:3*
Western Conference:
Vegas Golden Knights Winnipeg Jets 4:1*
Edmonton Oilers Los Angeles Kings 4:2*
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild 4:2*
Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche 4:3*

* Final standings in the “Best of seven” series

