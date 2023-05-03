NHL: Four Pavelski goals are not enough for Dallas

The 38-year-old was the dominating man on the ice with four goals, no older player has ever scored four goals in a play-off game. But it wasn’t enough for the hosts to win.

Seattle, who had ended Colorado Avalanche’s hopes of successfully defending their title in round one, ended the turbulent game with a 13th-minute overtime goal from Yanni Gourde. Seattle had turned a 1-2 deficit into a 4-2 lead within 52 seconds of the first period.

Florida, who had knocked out the outstanding team in the regular season and favorites to win the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins, initially gambled away a 0-2 deficit in Toronto. Thanks to Carter Verhaeghe (38th) and Brandon Montour (53rd), the Panthers still managed to win the opening game.

Second play-off round Eastern Conference: Toronto Maple Leafs Florida Panthers 2:4 0:1* Carolina Hurricanes New Jersey Devils Wednesday 0:0* Western Conference: Vegas Golden Knights Edmonton Oilers Wednesday 0:0* Dallas Stars Seattle Kraken 4:5 n.V. 0:1* * Stand in der “Best of seven”-Serie