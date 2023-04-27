Nike founder Phil Knight and his wife donate $400 million to give back to Portland’s black community

As a leader in sports products, Nike has not forgotten its roots after its international fame. The co-founder Phil Knight and his wife, who have always cared about the rights of black people, recently donated $400 million to the 1803 Foundation “Rebuild Albina” program, aiming to benefit the local black community. Give back to Portland by providing financial support for educational services, arts and cultural projects, etc., improving residents’ lives and building a sense of belonging to the community.

Albina was considered a black community focus area in the early 1900s, but by the 1960s, the area was devastated by urban renewal projects such as the construction of Interstate 5 Highway, which displaced many people and businesses and increased violence.

In addition to this action, Phil Knight also funded some enlightenment programs in Portland earlier, allowing local youth to obtain professional guidance and solve employment problems; and Nike’s stores in Portland will also distribute profits to the local community , used to assist development, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.