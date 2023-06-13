Nottingham Open 2023 results: Harriet Dart beats Rebecca Marino in first round

Harriet Dart reached the third round of Wimbledon in 2019

Dates: 12-18 June. Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre. Coverage: Live coverage daily on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

Britain’s Harriet Dart reached the Nottingham Open second round with a comfortable 6-4 6-2 victory over Rebecca Marino of Canada.

Dart, ranked 143rd, is one of five players who could end the event as the British women’s number one.

Katie Boulter, who replaced Emma Raducanu at the top this week, faces compatriot Emily Appleton in round one.

Kate Swan and Jodie Burrage will also play on Tuesday in one of the grass-court tournaments before Wimbledon.

Boulter is 126th in the world rankings, with Raducanu, currently out of action after hand and ankle surgery, 128th, while Burrage and Swan are 131st and 134th respectively.

Heather Watson, who won her first-round match on Monday, is 195th and a former British number one and could also regain top spot, but would need to reach the final to have a chance to do so.

Boulter became the 23rd woman to become British number one since the rankings began in 1975 and needs to reach at least the quarter-finals in Nottingham to have a chance to stay there.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “Been mulling over whether I was going to post this today.

“It’s not my highest ranking nor my best career moment however someone reminded me today that this little girl would be proud if I told her she would be British number 1 one day.

“Whether it be for one minute, one day or one year, it’s not my biggest goal but shows I’m heading in the right direction. Now I’ve got work to do as my main goals are pending.”

Murray in action after first title in Britain since 2016

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will also be in action in the men’s Challenger event, fresh from his win at Surbiton last week.

Murray claimed his first title on home soil since Wimbledon in 2016 and is looking to build on that before the grass-court major starts on 3 July.

The 36-year-old took part in a light practice on Monday with coach Ivan Lendl by his side.

Murray plays Belgian qualifier George de Loore on Tuesday and you will be able to watch live coverage of that match on BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain’s Liam Broady, Arthur Fery, Jan Choinski, Ryan Peniston and George Loffhagen are all scheduled to play on Tuesday as well.

Play at the Nottingham Tennis Centre began on time at 11:00 BST, despite a series of knife and van attacks. in the city in the early hours of Tuesday in which three people were killed.