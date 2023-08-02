Home » Nowhere in Saudi Arabia! The star defender is approaching the Premier League for a record release fee
With transfers for billions in severance pay, the bag has been torn apart recently. A number of stars could not resist fabulous offers from clubs from Saudi Arabia. But now he is going to slap the English Manchester City over his pocket. He intends to pay 90 million euros (2.16 billion crowns) for Croatian defender Joško Guardiola from Leipzig. This would make him the most expensive defender in history. On Thursday, Guardiol did not play any more pre-season games for the Bundesliga club and according to the British media, his transfer is on the verge of collapse. He is due to undergo a medical in Manchester on Friday.

