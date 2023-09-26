ÖFB Cup: Salzburg derby clearly goes to Red Bull

“It was a professional performance, as you would imagine,” said Red Bull coach Gerhard Struber in an ORF interview. The goals at Untersberg were scored by captain Amar Dedic (8th) before the break and after the break, Amankwah Forson (64th, 74th) with a brace and Strahinja Pavlovic (83rd) after a corner.

The game started late. A car blocked the “Bulls” team bus’s access to the stadium. This meant the professionals needed longer to warm up for the game. When the match was kicked off 30 minutes late by referee Alan Kijas, they were undeterred.

Struber had announced “full focus on sport” several times before the game. After the recent defeat in the championship, he relied on many of his stars, and Alexander Schlager also guarded the goal. He should remain little busy in front of former Austria Salzburg greats such as Heimo Pfeifenberger, Otto Konrad and Hermann Stadler. Austria, which saw itself robbed of its identity after the takeover of Red Bull in spring 2005 and re-established itself in the lower house, tried to resist with determination.

Gate lock breaks early

However, after just seven minutes, the Violets’ goal barrier was broken. Captain Dedic (8th) defeated goalkeeper Manuel Kalman in the second attempt. “We were very confident and deserved to win.” The atmosphere in the stadium was “nice”. “It’s also a derby,” said Dedic after the match. The fact that the score remained 1-0 for the “Bulls” until the half-time whistle was due to West League club Austria Salzburg, on the one hand, to their disciplined performance and, on the other hand, to the red-and-white usury of chances. Luka Sucic hit the crossbar (15th), Roko Simic failed due to Kalman’s reflex (23rd).

The second half also started late after the Austria supporters set off an arsenal of fireworks. Once the outsider had an opportunity. Yannic Fötschl appeared in front of Schlager in the 58th minute, but the national team keeper got to the ball quicker.

Forson ends Austria’s hopes

Forson (64′), who had just come on for Sucic, finally ended the home fans’ faint hopes. “We knew it would be emotionally challenging. The appendix is ​​not necessarily for us. But the boys found their focus. It was only a matter of time to start scoring goals,” said “Bulls” coach Struber.

Forson also made it 3-0 (74th), which made Struber particularly happy for his “Joker”. “He is always good for goals and has this mentality of taking responsibility after being substituted on. “So I’m happy for him that he was able to achieve these personal successes,” said the coach. Pavlovic (83′) finally scored the final point in the game after a corner.

