New partnership agreement between Olympia Milan Basketball e Philips. The Milanese basketball team has in fact announced that it has chosen the portable ultrasound Philips Lumify to evaluate the condition of their athletes directly on the playing field in the event of injuries.

Having to resort to current hospital ultrasound solutions to arrive at a diagnosis could take several hours, considering the times of transport and consultation of a doctor. The delay in identifying the most appropriate therapeutic plan can also have consequences on recovery times.

Thanks to the Lumify portable ultrasound solution, which can be used anywhere, by connecting to a simple smartphone, tablet, or other compatible portable device, the medical staff of the “Red Shoes” are able to make an initial diagnosis practically in real time, whether the player injured person is on the parquet, in the gym, or in another place.

“Philips Lumify is a particularly useful tool in contexts such as sports, where injuries are frequent and immediate analysis of physical conditions is required“, he has declared Matteo Acquati, team doctor of Olimpia Pallacanestro Milano. “Lumify allows us to make an initial assessment and make decisions much faster, wherever we are. This allows us to offer better care to our players and deal with injuries as soon as they happen, even on the road or in venues with no nearby hospitals“.

“We are happy to be able to make the potential of our portable ultrasound available to the medical staff and athletes of Olimpia Pallacanestro Milano. Combining exceptional portability and immediacy of use with high image quality, we are sure that Lumify is a valuable tool for accelerating diagnosis times and, consequently, recovery times for athletes“, he has declared Giuliano Farina, Business Manager Ultrasound Italy, Israel and Greece.